Update: Task force investigating officer-involved shooting in Rock Island

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released more details about the shooting Saturday night involving two Rock Island police officers.
The shooting happened about 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to an initial release from the Rock Island Police Department. Officers were called to investigate a report of two people being held hostage inside an apartment by a gunman threatening to kill them.
As they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a gun as he jumped from a window in the apartment. Both officers shot at him. The man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.
The man's name was not released Monday, and an updated condition for him was not available — his last known condition was critical, according to the task force news release issued Monday.
The incident began as a domestic dispute at 2930 5th Ave., they said. A firearm was recovered after the shooting.
The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, according to the Rock Island Police Department in its initial release.
The department declined to release further details about the officers — names, ranks and length of service — on Monday, deferring to the task force, which did not provide more information about them.
The task force, a unit of investigators drawn from local and state law enforcement, investigates cases in which police in the Illinois Quad-Cities use deadly force.
When the task force is activated, it forms a team of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. The agency being reviewed does not contribute anyone to the team.
Once the team's investigation is complete, it presents the collected evidence to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for a decision on whether the involved officers’ actions were justified.
As of Monday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing, the task force said. It asked that anyone with information about the case, including any video footage, contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or P3 Tips App.
