Update: Task force investigating officer-involved shooting in Rock Island

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released more details about the shooting Saturday night involving two Rock Island police officers.

The shooting happened about 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to an initial release from the Rock Island Police Department. Officers were called to investigate a report of two people being held hostage inside an apartment by a gunman threatening to kill them.

As they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a gun as he jumped from a window in the apartment. Both officers shot at him. The man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

The man's name was not released Monday, and an updated condition for him was not available — his last known condition was critical, according to the task force news release issued Monday.

The incident began as a domestic dispute at 2930 5th Ave., they said. A firearm was recovered after the shooting.