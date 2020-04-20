UPDATE: Teen hospitalized after shooting in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The person wounded was a 16-year-old boy who suffered multiple gunshot wounds after someone shot into a residence, according to the Rock Island police. The victim was still hospitalized Monday afternoon. His condition was not provided.

Another 16-year-old boy was treated at the scene for an abrasion suffered during the attack police said. His wound was not from a bullet. He was released at the scene.

The identities of the two teens were not provided and no information on their attacker was available.

PREVIOUS STORY: A juvenile was reported shot late Sunday in Rock Island in an area where there have been two other gun attacks this month.

The shooting happened about 11:37 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. An ambulance was sent to the area at 11:40 p.m. The victim was described only as a juvenile. Further details including the youth's age, were not provided in the reports, which described the attack as an aggravated battery with a firearm.