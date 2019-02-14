Two Davenport men will spend the rest of their lives in prison for a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend with life-threatening injuries in September 2017.
Tristin Alderman, 23, and D’marithe Culbreath, 21, both shackled and dressed in orange jail uniforms, were sentenced Thursday in two separate hearings in a Scott County courtroom packed with the family and friends of all three men.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley said at Alderman’s hearing that what happened on Sept. 22, 2017, was “unnecessary.”
“It was cruel and downright violent,” he said. “It was horrible what happened and, frankly, there should be two people that lost their lives that night, but thankfully at least one of them pulled through and is able to somewhat live a life beyond this.”
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony during a joint trial in December. The jury also found Alderman guilty of first-degree robbery and Culbreath guilty of second-degree robbery.
Prosecutors say the two men, along with co-defendant Nakita Wiseman and two other men, conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. Tumlison shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors.
Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning. Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting.
Police and prosecutors have said cell tower records place the men in the area at the time of the shooting, and a neighbor's surveillance video also shows five people running from Tumlinson's home.
Culbreath's DNA was found on a bullet fragment collected from the bedroom wall, on a gate at the home and on a pair of latex gloves that were found in the street.
He testified at trial that he did not have a gun that night and that it was another accomplice, whom he didn't name, that shot Tumlison after Culbreath was shot.
Prosecutors have called Alderman, formerly a close friend of Tumlinson, the mastermind behind the incident.
Tumlinson’s father, Rob Gilmore, said from the witness stand Thursday that he felt many different emotions when he learned of his son’s death.
What got him through those feelings, he said, is his realization that his sons needed him to help them heal.
“We all have experienced loss that no words can convey,” he said at Alderman’s sentencing. “I cannot sit here and tell you that you are forgiven nor to tell you that I feel sorry for you. I do however feel sorry for your family that will have also lost sons, grandchildren and memories that could have been made had you not chosen the life you did.”
Tumlinson’s mother, Kari Tumlinson, told Alderman that her son had loved him and that “you killed us all.”
“Them other boys, I’m not even mad at,” she said as she stood in the courtroom gallery. “They played their part, oh, believe me, they played their part. They got responsibly in it. They’re going to do their time too. But you, you killed me.”
Grubbs told Alderman, "you ruined my life."
"You ruined Brady’s family's life. You got what you deserve. I hope you have a miserable life forever."
Speaking slowly, Alderman said he decided not to testify at trial because “there was no point because what I had to say had no meaning or would have had no impact on anything, because everybody had their mind made up.”
Judge Mary Howes said she agreed with prosecutors that Alderman was the driving force of what happened at Tumlinson’s home that night.
What disturbed the judge most, she said, is that he set it up and told the others to bring guns and that he left Tumlinson and Grubbs “to bleed out there all night long.”
“That is just really makes you an extremely dangerous person,” she said. “I don’t think you have any remorse at all. I don’t think you’re capable of it. I think you think only of yourself and you belong exactly where you’re going, which is to spend the rest of your natural life in prison.”
Howes further sentenced him to up to 25 years in prison on the first-degree robbery, which will be served back-to-back with the life sentence. She also sentenced him to up to 10 years in prison on the conspiracy charge, which will run at the same time as the life sentence.
The judge additionally sentenced Culbreath to up to 10 years each on the second-degree robbery and conspiracy charges that will run at the same time as the life sentence.
She also ordered the men to pay $150,000 in restitution to Tumlinson’s parents.
Copley said greed is what brought Culbreath into the case.
“Mr. Culbreath had a choice and he chose poorly, and he chose incorrectly, and there are consequences for your choices,” he said.
Culbreath’s attorney, Rebecca Ruggero, told the judge Thursday that he had prepared a “very thoughtful and appropriate" statement but she had advised him to remain silent.
However, after trying to interject several times as the judge spoke, Culbreath directly addressed Tumlinson’s mother.
“I did not set your son up, and I did not kill your son,” he said. “And, I just want to tell you I’m sorry, and Jacey, I’m sorry to you too.”
Wiseman, 22, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
The two other men have not been charged as of Thursday.