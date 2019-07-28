A man and woman were wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a downtown Rock Island bar.
Police officers were on foot patrol when they heard gunshots at 2:42 a.m. coming from the bar called 2nd Avenue, 1819 2nd Ave., Rock Island Police Department Sgt Steve Metscaviz, said. When they got to the bar, the officers found a 21-year-old man from Davenport who'd been shot three times and a 20-year-old Silvis woman shot once. Both were seriously injured, but the wounds were not considered life threatening.
A second woman, 24, from Moline, suffered a cut to her hand, Metscaviz said. It was unclear how she came to be injured. No other injuries were reported.
No one was in custody as of 10:30 a.m., he said. A description of the suspected shooter was not available Sunday morning.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its free mobile app “P3 Tips.”