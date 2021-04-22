Update: two shot on Marquette street in Davenport Thursday

Two people were transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in Davenport.

In a news release, the Davenport Police Department said it responded at approximately 3:39 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marquette Street. Upon arrival, police located two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Several people had gathered on the scene and outside Genesis Thursday evening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.

This story will be updated.

