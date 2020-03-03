Update: Vaping in class leads to 15-year-old Davenport West student's arrest

A Davenport West student's decision to vape during class Tuesday led to an arrest for possessing a gun on school grounds.

The Davenport Police confirmed a 15-year-old West student had been arrested for possessing a weapon in school, a Class D felony.

In a letter, Davenport West Principal Cory Williams told West parents a student was caught vaping during second block and removed from class. Following district policies, the student's locker and person were searched by an associate principal and a security officer. They found a gun in the student's backpack.

Davenport Police were called. They confiscated the gun and determined there was no threat to students or staff, according to the letter.

The Davenport Police said an investigation continues.

