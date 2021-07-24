Update: Victim identified in Silvis shooting

SILVIS — One man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Silvis, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said.

He has been identified as Malik Horne, 18.

Silvis Police, along with East Moline Police, were sent to the area of the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Ave. A Court, to investigate a report of shots fired around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival officers Horne suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment complexes.

Officers and paramedics gave aid to the man, and he was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he was pronounced dead at about 1:40 p.m.

The victim’s name was not released Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

It was the second shooting death this year in Silvis.