Authorities have released the identities of the two people killed in a Tuesday night vehicle crash in Rock Island.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of 37th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The SUV the victims were in was eastbound on 16th Avenue when it went off the roadway, crashed into a tree then caught fire.
The driver was Orlando Watts, 52, Rock Island, and the passenger, Lavelle Harris, 42, Rock Island, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Wednesday afternoon. No autopsies have been scheduled. Both victims died of multiple traumatic injuries because of a high velocity traffic crash.
Gustafson said last night that the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was pronounced dead at Trinity Rock Island.
The investigation is ongoing with the Rock Island Police Department and Gustafson’s office participating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2704 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.