Update: Witness to Marquette Street shooting says victim was a boy: 'I saw him take one breath. That was it.'

Update: A witness to Thursday's shooting on Marquette Street said a young boy was killed by the gunfire.

Davenport Police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss this case. Watch live at facebook.com/qctimes.

Billy Prunchak was working in the office at 5 Star Muffler, next to the alley between 13th and 14th Street, when he heard eight shots. He went outside and called 911.

His dad, working in the garage, said he saw a small black SUV, perhaps a Honda, stop on Marquette, facing north, at the alley. An an arm came out the window fired the shots, Prunchak said.

Prunchak saw a boy on the ground near the company's Dumpster.

"I saw him take one breath. That was it."

"He emptied the clip as fast as he could pull the trigger," Prunchak said. "I think he just shot at the group. They were all young."

There were four bicycles next to his Dumpster, Prunchak said, adding he thinks there were four boys on their bikes and they tried to run away when the SUV stopped.

A Missouri man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.