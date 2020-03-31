Update: Woman wounded in Davenport shooting

One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.

The victim, an adult woman, was at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport late Tuesday. She was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street.

The call came in as a rolling shootout between two vehicles.

Davenport police located a scene where several shell casings were located in the street.

Preliminary information described a dispute between occupants of two vehicles near the intersection of 6th and Oak streets. The dispute escalated with shots being fired from at least one vehicle.

Both vehicles fled the scene. It was determined that one involved vehicle transported the adult woman to the hospital and police were able to meet with the occupants and vehicle.

The second involved vehicle was described as a white sports car (possibly a Dodge) with black stripes.

Police officers canvassed the neighborhood and talked to residents about what they may have seen or heard.