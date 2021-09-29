Update: Wounded Whiteside deputy was shot by Illinois state trooper

A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects was "inadvertently" shot by an Illinois State trooper, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Derek Hamstra, an 8½ year veteran of the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, was shot in the left foot and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the incident.
The two suspects, both of Beloit, Wis., were taken into custody.
Erik K. Jaramillo Garcia, 38, was charged with 2 counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding police, criminal trespass to a residence, obstructing, identification, driving while revoked and speeding.
Denise Nicole Williams, 31, was charged with 2 counts of burglary.
Quad-City Times