An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole a car and was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Jeremiah Roberto Cruz, no address listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:18 p.m. on charges of second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and leaving the scene of an accident, a serious misdemeanor.
He also was cited for not having a driver’s license.
Court records show that a judge ordered that he be released on his own recognizance. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned July 5, according to court records.
Police say Cruz stole a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta at the EZ Stop, 2923 Brady St., around 12:10 p.m., according to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department.
According to arrest affidavits and crash report:
The owner of the Volkswagen Jetta identified Cruz as being present at the scene prior to it being stolen.
At 2:33 p.m., Cruz was driving the stolen vehicle south on Division Street and through the intersection of Division and West 36th Street, according to a crash report.
A 1999 Plymouth Voyager was driving north on Division and was turning left on West 36th Street when the two cars collided.
Both cars were totaled. The driver of the Plymouth Voyager suffered minor injuries and was driven by her daughter to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was evaluated and cleared.
Multiple witnesses at the scene said Cruz was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, according to arrest affidavits.
Witnesses told police that Cruz retrieved items from the vehicle and then left the scene on foot. He was followed by witnesses and detained until police arrived, according to arrest affidavits.
A record check showed that he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to arrest affidavits.