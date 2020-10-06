 Skip to main content
Updated: Anytime Truck and Trailer in Milan heavily damaged by fire
A fire appears to have destroyed a building at Anytime Truck and Trailer, 232 14th St. NE, Milan.

The fire is largely out as of 1:45 p.m. There are no more obvious flames, but there is still smoke. It appears to be a warehouse building with several trucks heavily damaged by fire.

Blackhawk Fire Protection District and multiple other agencies are on the scene.

This story will be updated

