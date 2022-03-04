Updated: Arrest made in fatal Friday shooting near Moline's Hamilton Elementary

A 28-year-old Moline man was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a 35-year-old Moline man earlier that morning near Hamilton Elementary.

Antwon M. Hayes, 28, of Moline, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to the Moline Police Department. They found the wounded man, who was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The man killed has been identified as Robert E. Rhone, 35, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday afternoon.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

The case remains an open investigation with the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Initial investigation indicates a quarrel led to the shooting. Witnesses told police that someone possibly involved in the incident ran west along 32nd Avenue. Hayes was arrested about 8:07 a.m. in the area of 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.

The two men know each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence, police said.

As a precaution, the school went into soft lockdown, with students going about their day within the building, but no one allowed to enter or exit, school officials said.

There was no threat to students or staff.

Two school resource officers from other schools were sent to Hamilton Elementary and arrived on the scene inside the school within about 5 minutes from the time of the 911 call, police said.

"They have remained inside the school during the incident to work with school staff and provide ongoing security," according to a police department news release.

Police blocked off the intersection and were processing the crime scene late Friday morning, with officers searching the area for any evidence related to the incident. The intersection has since reopened and traffic was flowing normally through the area, according to a news release.

Reporter Barb Ickes contributed.

