Updated: At least one person airlifted from collision between truck and semi on U.S. 61 near Davenport

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said at least one person was airlifted from the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi trailer truck on Highway 61 Friday morning.
The trucks collided on U.S. 61 at 110th Avenue in Davenport.
There was significant damage.
Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriffs Department and Blue Grass Fire Department were present on scene.
The collision was in the middle of the intersection, but officers directed traffic around it.
This story will be updated.
Emily Andersen
