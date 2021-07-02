 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated: At least one person airlifted from collision between truck and semi on U.S. 61 near Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Updated: At least one person airlifted from collision between truck and semi on U.S. 61 near Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said at least one person was airlifted from the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi trailer truck on Highway 61 Friday morning.

The trucks collided on U.S. 61 at 110th Avenue in Davenport.

There was significant damage. 

Crash on Highway 61

Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriffs Department and Blue Grass Fire Department were present on scene.

The collision was in the middle of the intersection, but officers directed traffic around it.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
1
3
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News