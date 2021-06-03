Updated: Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV on Kimberly Road. It's the third fatal cyclist crash in a month.

A bicyclist has been struck and killed by a speeding motorist in a red SUV at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, near Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

The SUV left the scene.

Davenport Police are on scene, starting an investigation. Some roads in the area are temporarily blocked.

This is the third cyclist to be killed in a month on Quad-City roads. A 13-year-old boy was struck by a police cruiser in Moline on May 4. The officer is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Earlier that day, a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County. The driver was a 27-year-old man who police did not identify.

This story will be updated.

