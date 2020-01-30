Updated: Charlie Gary enters not guilty plea in Davenport homicide

The man who Davenport police say confessed to killing Robert Long entered a written not guilty plea Tuesday.

Charlie Gary III, 19, entered the plea and asserted his right to a speedy trial with the clerk of the District Court of Scott County.

On Thursday, Gary's arraignment was moved to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. He was originally slated to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 6.

Gary faces first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car. He strangled Long and stole items from the property.

Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. He was driving the victim's car when he was arrested.

Gary is represented by court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison.