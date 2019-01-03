A Clinton man faces more than 160 charges after police say he secretly recorded and photographed a woman and children while they were nude or partially nude over a period of months.
Timothy Craig Geerts, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 39 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and 121 counts of invasion of privacy.
The most serious charge, second-degree sexual abuse, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only on the sexual exploitation, third-degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy charges, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing Jan. 11.
On Dec. 27, a woman reported to the Clinton Police Department that unauthorized videos and pictures were taken while she was nude or partially nude, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Clinton County District Court.
She had been in a relationship with Geerts until recently, the woman told police.
She removed the MicroSD card from his cell phone while they were living together and saw the videos and photographs of herself, videos of them having sex, and of him performing a sex act on her while she was asleep, according to the affidavit. She also found videos and photographs that appeared to be taken from inside the toilet in her home.
A Clinton police searched the card and found more than 100 videos and photographs of a sexual nature — including a sex act between a child and an adult — and recordings of adults and children using the toilet and the shower/bath. Others showed Geerts using his cell phone to record under the door frame of the bathroom while it was in use.
After his arrest Wednesday, Geerts admitted he took the videos and photographs and performed a sex act with the woman while she was incapacitated with drugs and prescription medication. He also said he placed a camera by the toilet and in a crack in the shower wall.
There were six videos that showed seven acts of minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts with the use of the toilet camera, the shower camera and a video of Geerts recording a sexual encounter with a girl, according to the affidavit.