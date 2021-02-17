Updated: Co-worker of homicide victim: I knew something was wrong

Tim Alexander knew something was wrong around 2 p.m. Tuesday when he pulled into the parking lot of PR Masonry and saw Andrew Rupp inside his mother, Dianne Rupp's, car.

"That was weird," Alexander said. "Dianne would never let her son (Andrew Rupp) drive her car."

Alexander was at the scene, 2654 W. Central Park, Davenport, when Dianne's body was found in her apartment. Her son, Andrew Rupp, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Alexander has worked for PR Masonry for 20 years. He was there when it was owned by Dianne's other son, Pat Rupp, who died in June 2019. And he continued to work there when Dianne took it on.

Police say Dianne was killed in her apartment above the masonry shop.

Alexander said Andrew's relationship with his mother was volatile, but they lived together in one of the five apartments there.

Alexander was already a little concerned when he came by around 9 a.m. Tuesday to shovel snow and Dianne's car wasn't in the parking lot.