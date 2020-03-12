Updated: Coal Valley police investigate shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to the report of a shooting Wednesday night at 1906 1st St., Coal Valley.
Updated: Coal Valley police along with members of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 10:10 p.m., Wednesday.
One man was wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of 1st Street.
The victim was taken to Unity Point in Rock Island and later transferred to an Iowa City hospital.
The victim's condition was not available late Wednesday.
This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to Coal Valley Police Chief Clint Whitney.
The incident is currently being investigated and there is no suspect information at this time.
Coal Valley Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 309-799-5416 or Crime Stoppers of Quad-Cities (309) 762-9500.
