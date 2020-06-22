Updated: Court rules in favor of city on who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission

“It was a privilege working with the commission,” she said.

Greenwalt said she and the other commissioners’ argued commissioners serve until they choose to step down and then are replaced by mayor and city council unless they must replaced because of disciplinary action.

She said the city portrayed them as the bad guys but they were not-- she and the others tried to work with the city government and a lot of public supported them.

“It was just a very bad situation,” she said.

The issue began in December 2018, when then-Mayor Frank Klipsch appointed commissioners to replace Greenwalt, Roberson and Mayfield, whose terms expired in November of that year. Greenwalt, Roberson and Mayfield, however, did not give up their seats.

In the months that followed, the old commissioners’ arguments included that Davenport made mistakes in its appointment process, and that the three of them had to be officially removed by the mayor before any new appointments.