UPDATED: Davenport man charged in summer beating death of his wife; her parents say the police should have taken her to the hospital

For nearly five months, Davenport police have been investigating the case. The results were delayed, they said, by the wait for autopsy and toxicology results.

"An autopsy report of the female revealed internal injuries to her neck, which were consistent with strangulation," police said. "During the domestic assault by the defendant, the victim received multiple injuries to her head.

"The victim died as a result of the injuries she received, and the cause of her death was listed as blunt force injuries to the head in the autopsy report."

The results of the police investigation came as no surprise to Barksdale, who said he and Tiffany Klemme's stepmother, Darlene Barksdale, knew the couple's relationship was volatile. Instantly upon hearing of their daughter's death, the Barksdales said, they said to one another, "That (expletive) killed her."

News of Casey Klemme's arrest Wednesday brought temporary relief to the Barksdales, who live in Oklahoma.

"It's good news, but it doesn't change anything," her father said. "The police should've taken her to the hospital. Maybe they could've saved her life. It was worth trying."