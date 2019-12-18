UPDATED: Davenport man charged in summer beating death of his wife; her parents say the police should have taken her to the hospital

A Davenport man who was arrested in July on charges of abusing his wife now faces a charge of murder in her death.
Casey Klemme, 38, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow in the death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme, 39.
The woman's parents say they wish police had done more when they responded to a domestic-assault call at the couple's home on July 26.
The Klemmes lived at 6903 Oak St., and responding officers found Tiffany Klemme lying on the floor of the home. Casey Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife, police said, but he did not admit to causing her harm.
He also was heard yelling that he was "choking" his wife, police said.
“The victim had fresh, visible bruising on her left eye, similar to someone getting struck in the face with a closed fist," the July police report stated. "The victim also had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt and a laceration on her left foot.”
She declined medical attention and photographs of her injuries.
The next morning, she was found dead in the Oak Street home.
Her father, Billy Barksdale, said he was told his daughter was lying in the same spot in the home where she had been when police took her husband to jail.
For nearly five months, Davenport police have been investigating the case. The results were delayed, they said, by the wait for autopsy and toxicology results.
"An autopsy report of the female revealed internal injuries to her neck, which were consistent with strangulation," police said. "During the domestic assault by the defendant, the victim received multiple injuries to her head.
"The victim died as a result of the injuries she received, and the cause of her death was listed as blunt force injuries to the head in the autopsy report."
The results of the police investigation came as no surprise to Barksdale, who said he and Tiffany Klemme's stepmother, Darlene Barksdale, knew the couple's relationship was volatile. Instantly upon hearing of their daughter's death, the Barksdales said, they said to one another, "That (expletive) killed her."
News of Casey Klemme's arrest Wednesday brought temporary relief to the Barksdales, who live in Oklahoma.
"It's good news, but it doesn't change anything," her father said. "The police should've taken her to the hospital. Maybe they could've saved her life. It was worth trying."
The couple said they also tried to spare Tiffany Klemme the ongoing abuse, and the seriousness of the assaults became evident last Christmas. During a holiday visit to Oklahoma last year, Darlene Barksdale said, Tiffany was covered in bruises and had lost a tooth.
"She drove down here — beat half to death," she said. "I don't know how she drove. We told her, 'It's only going to get worse. Men like this don't stop.'"
Casey Klemme was arrested for abusing Tiffany early in their 16-year marriage, family members said.
This Christmas is difficult for her parents, they said. Tiffany would have celebrated her 40th birthday on Dec. 29.
"All she ever wanted was for him to love her," Darlene Barksdale said. "I usually enjoy decorating for Christmas, but I haven't even put up a tree this year. We can't get into it."
Reporter Tom Loewy contributed to this story.