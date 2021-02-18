Updated: Davenport man charged with attempted murder after shooting Wednesday

Davenport Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting early Wednesday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Vincent Brocato, a 39-year-old Davenport man, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and domestic assault with a weapon, a news release from Davenport police.

Davenport Police found a woman who had been shot early Wednesday morning while performing a welfare check.

She was found in the 1400 block of Main Street, Davenport.

She was treated on scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.

