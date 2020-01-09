Updated: Davenport police arrest 2 in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Davenport police have arrested two men in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
Irankunda Etienne, 20, and Jermonni Parks, 18, were charged with first-degree robbery.
Parks also was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as eluding.
The robbery occurred at 7:54 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 16th St., when two men reportedly pulled handguns on the driver and demanded money. The two men then fled through an alley between Harrison and Main streets.
Shortly after, patrol officers spotted a Toyota Camry that was southbound on Main Street in the area of 3rd Street. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the Camry sped away.
One of the passengers threw out a weapon in the 700 block of Western Avenue, and there was a report of another weapon thrown from the vehicle.
The pursuit continued until a Davenport officer performed a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, that brought the car to stop at 8th and Ripley streets.
Police detained two people from the car, a man and a woman, while two other men fled the scene on foot. An initial report was that two men with weapons jumped into the car and told the driver to go and not stop.
As officers were investigating the scene at 8th and Ripley streets, a patrol officer noticed a man hiding under a vehicle in the parking lot of the Vera French Community Mental Health Center at 808 N. Harrison St. The parking lot faces 8th Street.
The man could be heard telling officers he had been sleeping under the vehicle. Police detained him for questioning.
The Bettendorf Police Department's K9 unit responded to help track the men.
There were no reports of injuries. Officers were working Thursday night to obtain a warrant for the Camry.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500. Tips can also be made via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or online at “qccrimestoppers.com”