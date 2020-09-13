 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Davenport Police investigating incident at Sherwood Forest Apartments
Several Davenport Police units were dispatched Sunday to Sherwood Forest Apartments, 1000 Blythwood Place for an incident police say happened at 10:37 a.m.

A smattering of blood rested in the circle drive in front of Complex D at the multi-unit apartment complex, just west of the housing unit's swimming pool. A Davenport Police officer was canvasing the area, talking to Sherwood Forest officials and residents near Complex D.

"Just lots of squad cars,'' a bystander, who asked his name not be used, said. "Most of us got out here after it happened.''

Two bystanders who happened upon the incident said it appeared an altercation injured at least one person.

The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

