UPDATED: Davenport Police investigating incident at Sherwood Forest Apartments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Davenport Police units were dispatched Sunday to Sherwood Forest Apartments, 1000 Blythwood Place for an incident police say happened at 10:37 a.m.

A smattering of blood rested in the circle drive in front of Complex D at the multi-unit apartment complex, just west of the housing unit's swimming pool. A Davenport Police officer was canvasing the area, talking to Sherwood Forest officials and residents near Complex D.

"Just lots of squad cars,'' a bystander, who asked his name not be used, said. "Most of us got out here after it happened.''

Two bystanders who happened upon the incident said it appeared an altercation injured at least one person.

The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.