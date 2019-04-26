Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo was shot in the chest and leg, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said in a media release Friday.
The bullet to his chest, however, was stopped by the officer's bullet proof vest, Lane confirmed to the Quad-City Times.
The man who allegedly shot him, Brett Samuel Dennis Sr.. was injured by a single gunshot wound to the leg, from a gun Leabo fired, Lane said.
Thursday's shooting left the two men wounded, Dennis facing attempted murder charges, and another man in custody.
Dennis Sr., 27, no address listed, also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. The second man, Nathaniel Osman Viering, 27, of the 1300 block of Eagle Crest Court, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Both men are expected to appear in court Friday morning via video arraignment.
At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Leabo made contact with two men who were acting suspicious in the area of West 17th and Sturdevant streets, according to arrest affidavits.
The officer was in full uniform and told the men to stop several times. A foot chase ensued and Leabo and Dennis had a physical struggle in the 1600 block of West 17th Street. During that, Dennis shot Leabo with an 9mm handgun and fled. He was ultimately taken into custody in the 1700 block of West 17th Street around 4:45 p.m.
Dennis has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Leabo, 27, who has been with the police department for two years, was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski told reporters Thursday night that Leabo was stable and "doing well."
Dennis also taken to a hospital for unknown injuries and booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:19 p.m., online jail records show.
Viering, who was taken into custody by another officer in the 1500 block of West 17th Street, had a bag of methamphetamine, used syringes, marijuana pipes, a methamphetamine pipe, one .45-caliber bullet and a cell phone. He admitted to methamphetamine use and denied any criminal activity was taking place. He said he saw Dennis with a gun before they made contact with Leabo.
Later Thursday, police searched Viering's home and found crack cocaine and used syringes in his bedroom. A search of his phone found many messages related to methamphetamine use and sales.
According to the affidavit, Viering was selling 3.5 gram quantities and other quantities of methamphetamine. He has a prior methamphetamine arrest in 2017 and is on pretrial release on a second-degree theft charge. He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:36 a.m. Friday, online jail records show.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.
The Davenport Police Department said in a media release Friday "we are profoundly grateful for all of the area first responders (Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, VIPS, SECC), and the medical staff who all responded rapidly and came together during this incident.
"We commend our community members who provided critical information which assisted in the timely capture of the suspect, and all of the community support for our officers," the department said in the release.
