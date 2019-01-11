MUSCATINE — An arrest has been made in a kidnapping and robbery case involving a Davenport juvenile.
Taryn D. Moore, 17, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping in the first degree and robbery in the first degree from incidents that occurred early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
If convicted of kidnapping, Moore would face life in prison without parole. He would also face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the robbery charge.
The incidents were investigated by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office and according to criminal complaints, a victim was located Wednesday morning at a residence in the 1900 block of Ward Avenue in Muscatine County. The victim told authorities he had been robbed of $210 in cash and his cell phone by Keontay Taylor, Brandon Davis and Taryn Moore.
The victim had been placed in the trunk of a car and was left naked in a field near a gravel road with his hands and ankles bound with duct tape and his mouth covered with duct tape. Temperatures at the time were 27 degrees with a 13 degree wind chill. The victim had also been shot in his hands and feet with a paintball gun.
The complaints also read, Moore "did kidnap and intentionally inflict torture on the victim," and the victim "was left in a condition and environment that posed a substantial risk of death."
Moore is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond at the Muscatine County Jail. The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is also seeking to arrest two other individuals in connection with the case, according to Ostergren.