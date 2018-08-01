A Davenport woman accused of twice driving a vehicle into a crowd of people Tuesday night had her bond set Wednesday at $5,000 cash or surety.
Esther Arriaga, 42, last known address in the 1300 block of North Gaines Street, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
She also was ticketed for driving with a suspended license.
Arriaga will be arraigned Aug. 23.
At 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to the 1300 block of Gaines Street for a disturbance.
The incident started with a dispute, and Arriaga got into a car and initially "went after" an individual she was in the dispute with, according to police.
A crowd gathered around the car in an attempt to stop her and she tried to drive into the crowd, according to police.
Minor injuries were reported when people moved out of the way, according to police.
Police did not say how fast the vehicle was moving.
Numerous witnesses alleged she drove the vehicle twice into the crowd, according to police.