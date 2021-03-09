 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated: Davenport's Central High School reopens after lockdown
breaking topical top story

Updated: Davenport's Central High School reopens after lockdown

{{featured_button_text}}

Update: The public announcement speaker at the high school could be heard as of about 1:35 p.m. saying the lockdown was over.

District spokesman Mike Vondran, who was on scene as of that time, confirmed that but did not yet have more details. 

There was a police and fire department presence on scene.

During the lockdown there was one fire department vehicle visible, and several police officers, but no police vehicles were immediately visible.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Public safety officials appear to have left the area as of 1:50 p.m.

Previous Story: Davenport Community School District's Central High School was on lock down as of about 1 p.m.

District spokesman Mike Vondran did not know the reason as of that time. 

The Davenport Police Department deferred questions to the school district.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

watch now: house fire in rock island

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News