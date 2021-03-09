Updated: Davenport's Central High School reopens after lockdown

Update: The public announcement speaker at the high school could be heard as of about 1:35 p.m. saying the lockdown was over.

District spokesman Mike Vondran, who was on scene as of that time, confirmed that but did not yet have more details.

There was a police and fire department presence on scene.

During the lockdown there was one fire department vehicle visible, and several police officers, but no police vehicles were immediately visible.

Public safety officials appear to have left the area as of 1:50 p.m.

Previous Story: Davenport Community School District's Central High School was on lock down as of about 1 p.m.

District spokesman Mike Vondran did not know the reason as of that time.

The Davenport Police Department deferred questions to the school district.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

