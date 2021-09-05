 Skip to main content
Updated: East Moline man shot to death in Davenport
Updated: East Moline man shot to death in Davenport

Davenport police investigate homicide at 2225 Nevada Ave. One man died after being shot. 

Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue. 

Officers were called to 2225 Nevada Ave. at 1:02 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. They found a wounded man who was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police identified the man as  Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25. Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Martinez-Brown as being a resident of East Moline. 

Police said the shooting as not a random act of violence.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

