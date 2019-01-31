UPDATED: A medical issue is suspected in the death of a 69-year-old Federal Express worker in East Moline whose body was discovered Thursday morning by another worker, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
“A co-worker who was going to his semitrailer to work found the man’s body,” Gustafson said.
“It appears to be a medical issue or natural, but we won’t know if the frigid temperatures played a part until after the autopsy,” Gustafson added.
The man’s body was found at 9:34 a.m. at the FedEx Freight distribution hub, 5035 Morton Drive, East Moline police said.
The facility is an LTL freight shipment facility that operates semi tractor-trailer combination vehicles and other similar shipping methods.
The facility was closed Wednesday because of the extreme cold temperatures. Investigators are working with FedEx corporate security to review facility access control logs and video surveillance to aid in the investigation, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
It is unknown at this time on what role the freezing temperatures played in the death. East Moline experienced snowfall, ice and snowpack conditions as well as subzero temperatures over the past 48 hours.
The weather is being considered by investigators as a circumstance that may have played a role in the death, but a cause of death will not be available until after the autopsy next week.
An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.
Gustafson said they have suspicions about how long the man's body was in the elements, but authorities are not releasing that information until they receive more information from the investigation.
The case is under investigation by the East Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1545.
