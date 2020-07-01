Updated: Five hurt in Davenport shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting on Pershing Avenue between East 14th and East 15th streets in Davenport.

The shooting took place about 10 p.m., according to police.

Two Davenport police officers were patrolling the area when they encountered an adult male who had been shot lying on the ground, according to a news release from the police department.

While providing medical treatment officers learned there were three additional adult male gunshot victims.

All four victims were transported to Genesis East for non-life threatening injuries.

A canvass was done of the area where several spent shell casings were found in the middle of 1400 Pershing Avenue. Two vehicles parked in the area sustained damage and appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, an adult male arrived at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe this subject was also involved in the incident on Pershing Avenue.

Police remained on the scene late Tuesday canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and collecting evidence.