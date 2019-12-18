UPDATED: Former Moline Police Department sergeant charged with theft, misconduct

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The issue was first identified by an internal police department review that led to the further investigation, according to a second news release, issued by Moline Police Department Chief Darren Gault. When Finney was notified in April, Taylor was immediately placed on leave.

“The Moline Police Department is committed to the highest levels of integrity and public trust,” Gault, who replaced Finney, said in the release. “To enhance that level of trust, we removed ourselves from the investigation and cooperated fully with the Illinois State Police to ensure no stone was left unturned.”

Gault credited the department’s internal safeguards and the integrity of other members of the department with uncovering the problem.

“We hold our citizens accountable for wrongdoing and we hold our police officers to an even higher standard of conduct both on and off duty,” Gault wrote in the release.

Jonathan Barnard of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office has been assigned the case at the request of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney, according to the state police.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman said she asked for the special prosecutor because her office has worked with Taylor on cases and wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety.