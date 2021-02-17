UPDATED: Friends: Dianne Rupp never missed 'a chance to be kind'

McNinch met Dianne when Thirsty's was known as The Quarry and another of Dianne's sons, Pat Rupp, owned it.

"I had just moved to Davenport and Dianne was so inviting, so friendly," McNinch said. "She was sassy, full of life, and she made me feel like we were friends forever."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Rupp died unexpectedly June 3, 2019. Pat also owned PR Masonry, and Dianne took over the business after he died. She and Andrew lived in one of the apartments above the masonry.

"We all called Dianne 'Mama.' That's what she was to all of us," Tim Alexander said. He worked for Pat at the masonry for roughly 20 years and said he enjoyed working for Dianne.

"Dianne was a good lady. A good woman," Alexander said. "She would do anything for anyone."

Kayleigh Blackwell bought The Quarry and renamed the watering hole Thirsty's on Third. Dianne remained a loyal customer and became one of Blackwell's friends.

"Dianne was one of the most genuine, kind souls I've ever met in my life," Blackwell said late Tuesday. "She was so giving and so kind, when she walked into a room the vibes just got better."

Blackwell said the last conversation she had with Dianne was filled with hope.