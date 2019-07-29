Davenport police marked the locations Monday of at least 15 shell casings in the street outside a clothing store on 3rd Street, just east of Fillmore Street.
It appeared from activity in and around the taped-off crime scene that a shooting occurred outside DJay's Fashion, 1344 W. 3rd St.
The building that houses DJay's also houses two automotive-related businesses. An employee of Leonard's Transmission Works, just behind the clothing store, said workers there heard the shooting but didn't know it was gunfire.
"I assumed they were fireworks and, suddenly, the cops came up from the back here, and we told them the sound was coming from out front," Shane Dodd said.
He said another nearby business had surveillance cameras in operation that may have captured the events, which were reported around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
In addition to locating shell casings, police photographed a white Chevy van with Iowa plates, which appeared to be part of the crime scene. The vehicle had one flat tire, but it was unclear whether it was hit by gunfire.
In addition to the officers processing the scene both outside and inside DJay's, at least six police vehicles were seen driving slowly throughout the area, appearing to be looking for someone.
Police have not made any statements related to the apparent shooting.