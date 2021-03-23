Updated: 'No one should ever have to go to work and worry about whether they will come home' - Anamosa State Penitentiary union president

Update: AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan issued a statement about the two correctional employees killed on duty at Anamosa Stae Penitentiary.

"No one should ever have to go to work and worry about whether they will come home or not. Unfortunately for two Iowans who had committed their lives to keeping our communities safe, they won’t be going home tonight ... We don’t have all the information yet about what happened this morning, but as more information becomes available, we will have more to say about how we can ensure this never, ever, ever happens again.

Update: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a statement on the killing of two correctional facility employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary:

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

