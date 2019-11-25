UPDATED: No reports of fatalities or injuries in Silvis house fire

The man, who would not give his name, was watching as his house, one next door to the main fire, was burning. He had been on the phone and heard glass breaking, which alerted him to the fire. He and his pet parrot made it out safely.

He did not think anyone lived in the house legally for many years. it's possible a transient had lived there, he said.

"It's been an accident waiting to happen," said the neighbor, whose orangish-red house was on fire.

"It wouldn't take much to start on fire," he said. "That house went up like you see a Christmas tree when they do the demonstration."

Firefighters from Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Coal Valley and Hampton continue to work the scene. Reports of injuries, if any, are not yet available.

According to tax records, 332 8th St., is owned by Louise Theuninck, whose tax assessment lists a main address in East Moline. The 1,050 square-foot, 1.5 story home was built in 1940. The home at 336 8th St., is owned by Paul Batten, and is owner-occupied, according to the assessment. The home at 320 8th St., is owned by Thomas Cassidy. It is a 1,352-square-foot, two-story home built in 1930.

