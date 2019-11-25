UPDATED: No reports of fatalities or injuries in Silvis house fire

UPDATE:The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St., Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
Fire was on scene within a few minutes and immediately began calling for backup, he said.
Within minutes, the houses to either side began showing signs of catching on fire, VanKlaveren said.
"These houses, this close together, this old, spark very quickly," he said.
The fire appeared to be under control as of 4:30 p.m., though smoke was still coming from the rubble of 332 8th St.
There have been no reports of fatalities or injuries. VanKlaveren said the Red Cross was on scene.
PREVIOUS: A house a neighbor said was an accident waiting to happen for the past 20 years burnt to the ground Monday afternoon in Silvis.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 332 8th St., Silvis, Monday afternoon for a house fire. The home has collapsed and is completely burned up.
Houses on either side also caught fire, one was badly damaged. The southernmost house, a red home, is actively on fire. Firefighters are shooting jets of water into the back of it from the alley. According to online records, its address is 335 8th St. At one point, black smoke was coming from the top story of 320 8th St., which was the least damaged of the three.
The man, who would not give his name, was watching as his house, one next door to the main fire, was burning. He had been on the phone and heard glass breaking, which alerted him to the fire. He and his pet parrot made it out safely.
He did not think anyone lived in the house legally for many years. it's possible a transient had lived there, he said.
"It's been an accident waiting to happen," said the neighbor, whose orangish-red house was on fire.
"It wouldn't take much to start on fire," he said. "That house went up like you see a Christmas tree when they do the demonstration."
Firefighters from Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Coal Valley and Hampton continue to work the scene. Reports of injuries, if any, are not yet available.
According to tax records, 332 8th St., is owned by Louise Theuninck, whose tax assessment lists a main address in East Moline. The 1,050 square-foot, 1.5 story home was built in 1940. The home at 336 8th St., is owned by Paul Batten, and is owner-occupied, according to the assessment. The home at 320 8th St., is owned by Thomas Cassidy. It is a 1,352-square-foot, two-story home built in 1930.
This story will be updated.