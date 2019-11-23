UPDATED: 'Jordan is in danger': Friend says stabbing victim had been abused by her boyfriend

At 6 p.m. Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Moline had Dykeman, 38, under surveillance, and at 8 p.m. asked Davenport police to arrest him at Relax Inn, 3610 N. Brady St. When police entered the room they found Dykeman dead.

Police say he killed himself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A report on his autopsy results were not immediately available Saturday.

Schrader said she had suspicions about Dykeman. She even sent pictures to Burroughs’ family members, showing the bruises all over her face, hands, arms and legs that Schrader said were the result of repeated beatings by Dykeman.

“If you want to see the pictures and videos … with bruises on her body, I can send those to you right now,” Schrader wrote in one text message with a member of Burroughs’ family. “Jordan is in danger.”

Though Burroughs’ body wasn’t found in Dykeman’s garage until last week, Schrader thinks she may have been dead as early as Oct. 24.

“My birthday was the 24th and she didn't call,” she said. “I was really hurt. Now I know why.”

Gustafson said Saturday morning it was not yet known how long Burroughs had been dead.