Rock Island Police Department reports classify Monday night's gunfire complaint as an aggravated battery, indicating at least one of the victims was wounded.
The reports state an aggravated battery with a firearm occurred at 8:20 p.m. at 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue, and that there were three victims — a 40-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. The report does not specify which of the three was shot, and being listed as victims in the report does not mean all three were shot.
At least one ambulance was called to the area, according to the reports.
There was one arrest listed as having during the investigation of the incident: Faizon D. Horne, 19, Rock Island, according to the reports. He was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice at 11:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of 17th Street.
There was no indication from the reports what involvement, if any, Horne had with the actual shooting, but the arrest report was listed as related to the shooting's incident report.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island's address is listed in the 2700 block of 17th Street.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
