A Davenport man is in the Scott County Jail after a robbery at a credit union Monday afternoon.
Randall Williams, 52, 133 E. 35th St., was taken into custody Monday night and charged with 3rd degree robbery.
Davenport police were called at 12:33 p.m., Monday, to the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.
Williams entered the credit union, approached the teller, and demanded the teller give him all the $100 dollar bills in the drawer, according to the affidavit.
The teller opened the drawer, and Williams reached for the money in the drawer. The teller then handed an unknown amount of money to Williams, according to the affidavit.
Williams then fled the area. No injuries were reported.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”