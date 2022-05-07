UPDATED: Man surrenders following SWAT standoff in downtown Bettendorf; avoid area

A man has surrendered to authorities following a standoff with police in tactical gear who surrounded a house near the intersection of 16th and Grant streets in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf police have advised the public to stay clear of the area of Grant, 18th, State and 17th streets for an ongoing SWAT incident, according to police scanner traffic.

A news release from the Bettendorf Police Department advises the public to avoid downtown between 14th and 18th streets due to a police presence in the area.

"Emergency Response Unit was called out, along with various agencies," the release states. "No further information at this time."

Authorities have set up barricades at State Street at the Interstate 74 off-ramp. Traffic must continue north or turn west into Davenport. Officers have also blocked the Interstate 74 off-ramp at Grant Street. All lanes of 16th Street were also blocked from Grant to Brown streets.

Officers in tactical gear could be seen surrounding a house near the northeast corner of the intersection of 16th and Grant streets, across from the Bettendorf City Hall and the Bettenforf Police Department.

According to police scanner traffic, a police perimeter was established after a failure to stop resulted in a motor vehicle crash with a motorcycle and a suspect with a firearm ran into an occupied house. The wreckage of what appeared to be a three-vehicle crash could be seen in the area of Grant and 17th streets.

A phone was being delivered to police negotiators, according to scanner traffic, and Davenport police mobile command had shown up to the scene.

Officers and vehicles from Bettendorf and Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol could be seen on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tom Barton Follow Tom Barton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today