UPDATED: Man surrenders following SWAT standoff in downtown Bettendorf

A man has surrendered to authorities following a standoff with police in tactical gear who surrounded a house near the intersection of 16th and Grant streets in Bettendorf.

Traffic through downtown Bettendorf has been reopened.

Bettendorf police had advised the public to stay clear of the area of Grant, 18th, State and 17th streets for an ongoing SWAT incident.

A news release from the Bettendorf Police Department advised the public to avoid downtown between 14th and 18th streets due to a police presence in the area.

"Emergency Response Unit was called out, along with various agencies," the release states. "No further information at this time."

Authorities had blocked off State Street at the Interstate 74 off-ramp, forcing traffic to continue north or turn west into Davenport, but were beginning to remove barricades and open the area back up to traffic at about 12:25 p.m. Officers were also in the process of removing barricades at the Interstate 74 off-ramp at Grant Street and 16th Street from Grant to Brown streets.

Fourteenth Street, however, remained closed between Grant and Brown streets due to damaged vehicles from a related crash.

Officers in tactical gear could be seen late Saturday morning surrounding a house near the northeast corner of the intersection of 16th and Grant streets, across from the Bettendorf City Hall and the Bettenforf Police Department.

Officers and vehicles from Bettendorf and Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol could be seen on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

