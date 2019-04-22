David Sindt, 54, the mayor of Maysville, was held early Monday in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and making an improper left turn.
According to Scott County Sheriff’s Department records, Iowa State Patrol arrested Sindt at 1:24 a.m. He was released at 9:22 a.m. on his own recognizance.
State police said Sindt was arrested after a collision between two vehicles at New Liberty and Hillandale Roads (West 53rd Street and U.S. Route 130.)
When reached by phone Monday afternoon, Sindt declined to comment about the arrest.
Sindt was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that was involved in the crash at 10:08 p.m., according to the affidavit: "Sindt showed signs of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages following the collision." Sindt scored "clues of impairment" on standardized field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test.
The arresting trooper requested an additional test at Scott County Jail, where Sindt tested .153 percent blood-alcohol content, the legal limit is .08 percent.
Sindt failed the "walk and turn" test, had slurred speech, failed the one-leg stand and had the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit.
According to www.findlaw.com, under Iowa law a first offense OWI is a serious misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of 48 hours to one year. The court can assess a fine of $1,250, and the driver's license can be revoked for 180 to 365 days.
Sindt is scheduled for an arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, according to Scott County court records.
Maysville is a municipality in Scott County with a population of 178, according to 2019 Scott County records.