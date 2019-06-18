Kaye Hicks hugs her son Ronnie Fanteress, grandmother and father of Chloe Hoss, 10, shortly before learning that Chloe was found safe Tuesday, June 19, 2019, in the parking lot of Panda Express in Moline. By about 11:45 p.m., nearly 40 volunteer searchers gathered in the parking lot of Panda Express to receive instructions on the search. MedForce air ambulance was also set to assist. Word came in about 11:50 p.m. that she was found and safe with family.
Moline police, family, and neighbors search for Chloe Hoss, 10, who was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2019, in the 3300 block of 45th Avenue A. Chloe was later found safe around 12 a.m..
