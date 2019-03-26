A person is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue Monday night in Moline. Initial scanner reports said two people were shot around 9:30 p.m. Both shooting victims apparently were taken to area hospitals. Moline police were still investigating the incident late Monday night but had not made any public comment on the incident at that time.
Moline police are investigating a shooting Monday night.
There were two shooting victims, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police were called at 9:32 p.m. to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue, Moline, Monday night.
Upon arrival, Moline police found one victim, a 19-year-old East Moline resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a 19-year-old, East Moline resident, also was located nearby with a gunshot wound.
The first victim was transported by Moline Fire to Unity Point-Rock Island where he is undergoing surgery and his condition is considered gravely critical.
The second victim was transported by Rock Island Arsenal to Genesis-Illini Campus for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
The initial investigation shows that both victims were the only occupants in an eastbound car, operated by victim one when an unknown vehicle drove next to them and began shooting, according to a news release from Moline Detective Michael Griffin.
The Moline Police Department was assisted on scene by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and the East Moline Police Department.
There have been no arrests made in the incident and the Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.