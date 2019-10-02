A Colona man was accused Wednesday of killing a woman.
Steven L. Scott, 56, of Colona, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to county court records.
Officers were called about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Oak Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a Colona Police Department news release. When they arrived, they found a body. Scott, who was allegedly at the scene, was arrested at that time.
The person killed was Marcie Snyder, 51, of 1140 Oak Drive, Colona, Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said Wednesday afternoon. Watkins said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. She could not provide more information about how Snyder died.
Darlene Rogers, a neighbor, said she was leaving for work a little after 6 a.m. and saw police cars at Snyder’s residence. Scott, she said, was in one of them. She did not hear anything beforehand that morning that indicated anything was wrong.
Rogers said she has lived in the neighborhood about five years and Snyder and Scott, who lived together, had been there that whole time.
They attended parties in the neighborhood, and Scott helped neighbors with lawn work and other tasks, she said.
“They just seemed like a happy, normal couple,” Rogers said.