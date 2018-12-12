MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man faces charges of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death early Wednesday. It was her birthday.
Darian Drew Lensgraf, 19, of Muscatine was arrested Wednesday.
According to the release, Diana Lensgraf turned 66 Wednesday.
Darian Lensgraf made an initial appearance Wednesday morning before the Hon. Gary Strausser. The court set bond at $5 million cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 21. Under Iowa law the prosecution may file trial information before the preliminary hearing and if this is done, the hearing does not proceed.
The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a call at 3:33 a.m. reporting a woman had been found stabbed to death at 2109 Breese Ave., Muscatine, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.
About 15 minutes later dispatchers received a call from a clerk at a convenience store at 709 Grandview Ave., Muscatine.
The caller reported a male subject in the store holding a bloody knife.
Officers arrived at the scene and took Lensgraf into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Lensgraf made post-Miranda statements that he took the knife to the woman's house with the intent to kill the woman.