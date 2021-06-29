Updated: Name of motorcyclist killed in Davenport crash identified

Updated: The motorcycle rider who was killed Friday in a crash on West Locust Street has been identified as Austin Cook, 19, of Davenport.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Earlier report: A man was killed Friday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pickup truck.

The crash occurred about 1:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Locust Street.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle drove past them at high speeds just before the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he died. The man's name was not released late Friday.

West Locust Street between Washington and Sturdevant streets was closed for about three hours so investigators could process the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.

