Updated: No one injured in shooting of Rock Island home

A man faced charges Wednesday, accused of shooting a Rock Island home.
The shooting happened about 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A residence was damaged by the gunfire, but no one was reported injured.
Grant L. Carlson, 63, Rock Island, has been charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. His bail has been set at $250,000. To be released, he would have to post a $25,000 bond.
A court date for Carlson was not available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.