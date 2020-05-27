Updated: No one injured in shooting of Rock Island home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man faced charges Wednesday, accused of shooting a Rock Island home.

The shooting happened about 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A residence was damaged by the gunfire, but no one was reported injured.

Grant L. Carlson, 63, Rock Island, has been charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. His bail has been set at $250,000. To be released, he would have to post a $25,000 bond.

A court date for Carlson was not available.

