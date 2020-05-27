You are the owner of this article.
Updated: No one injured in shooting of Rock Island home
Updated: No one injured in shooting of Rock Island home

Grant L. Carlson

Grant L. Carlson

 Rock Island County Sheriff's Office

A man faced charges Wednesday, accused of shooting a Rock Island home.

The shooting happened about 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A residence was damaged by the gunfire, but no one was reported injured.

Grant L. Carlson, 63, Rock Island, has been charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. His bail has been set at $250,000. To be released, he would have to post a $25,000 bond.

A court date for Carlson was not available.

