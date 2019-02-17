One person was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Davenport home early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 2426 N. Michigan Ave., at 1:06 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Davenport Police Department. The person was dead when officers arrived.
"We heard nothing until the eight squad cars arrived,'' said Carol Ramsey, who lives one door north of the house where the alleged shooting took place. "It's a quiet neighborhood; I certainly didn't expect this.''
Ramsey says she believes a mother, two young girls and two teenage males lived in the rented home on Davenport's northwest corridor. She also noted the family had moved to Davenport from Muscatine, Iowa.
"We knew the mother only that she would always wave to us when she was coming and going,'' Ramsey, a retired Oscar Mayer employee, said. "Nothing that would make you think something could happen like this. My teenage granddaughter had talked occasionally with the two boys.''
Lt. Kyle Chisholm says Davenport Police is continuing to investigate and asked that anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the app, CityConnect Davenport IA.
This story will be updated.